Astronomy

If You Didn't Look Up This Morning, Here's What You Missed

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe the sky was cloudy; maybe waking up in the middle of the night to look at the moon just sounds like lunacy. Whatever the reason, if you missed seeing last night's lunar eclipse, you're not alone. Luckily, there are plenty of photos and video of the rare sight. The...

Astronomy
NASA
Science
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois: Here's What You Missed In "O Mother Where Art Thou?"

The episode opens where the last one left off, with Morgan Edge revealing himself as Tar-Ro, son of Lara and Zeta-Ro. He explains that he came as a young boy to Earth just ahead of Kal-El, and murdered a trigger-happy farmer who found him. He tells Clark that he plans to bring numerous Kryptonians, including Lara, back to life on Earth. Superman tells him that he isn't willing to sacrifice Earth to do it, and Edge attacks him, telling him that if Superman doesn't take his side, he will be "eradicated." Given its history in the DC Universe, that's an interesting choice of words.
Astronomydnyuz.com

Earth’s atmosphere trapping ‘unprecedented’ amount of heat: NASA, NOAA report

Scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have determined in new research that the Earth’s atmosphere has been trapping an “unprecedented” amount of heat, with the planet’s energy imbalance approximately doubling from 2005 to 2019. NASA explained in a release...
AstronomyLong Beach Press-Telegram

JPL scientists say high-altitude balloons may be used to study Venus

PASADENA — Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech said today they want to further test the use of high-altitude balloons — like two used in California after a series of earthquakes about two years ago — to determine if they could be utilized to study seismic activity on Venus.
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

NASA Mulls Sending Balloons To Detect Quakes On Venus

To date, Venus’ interior remains as heavily cloaked in mystery as its thick atmosphere. Researchers are still flummoxed as to the size of its core, the mechanics of its mantle and its present surface volcanics. But that could all change as a result of some clever balloon-borne research. Since 2016,...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s ACE Mission: Total Solar Eclipses Shine a Light on the Solar Wind

From traversing sand dunes in the Sahara Desert to keeping watch for polar bears in the Arctic, a group of solar scientists known as the “Solar Wind Sherpas” led by Shadia Habbal, have traveled to the ends of the Earth to scientifically observe total solar eclipses – the fleeting moments when the Moon completely blocks the Sun, temporarily turning day into night. With the images, they’ve uncovered a surprising finding about the Sun’s wind and its wispy outer atmosphere – the corona – which is only visible in its entirety during an eclipse.
AstronomyNew York Post

‘Mega comet’ discovered flying into solar system: scientists

Astronomers have reportedly discovered that a large object moving from the outer reaches of the solar system will approach as close as Saturn’s orbit in the next decade. The comet, known as 2014 UN271, was first discovered by the Dark Energy Survey (DES) – an international collaborative project started in 2013 that is listed as working at Chile’s Victor Blanco Telescope and was founded with the purpose of mapping galaxies, detecting supernovae and uncovering mysteries about dark energy.
Astronomynewsnetnebraska.org

Earth-like atmosphere may be rare

What makes Earth special compared to other planets and the outer planets in the universe? The most obvious answer would be life, even if this concept is just the tip of the iceberg: on Earth, in fact, there is liquid water (because it is in the habitable zone of the solar system); The planet is surrounded by a thick atmosphere and a magnetosphere that protects it from sunlight; There is a great availability of elements such as carbon, hydrogen, oxygen and nitrogen, an abundant source of energy (sunlight) and an efficient biochemical mechanism for converting inorganic materials into biomass. However, there is also a phenomenon without which animal and plant life does not exist: photosynthesis of oxygen. In a study published in the journal Monthly notifications of the Royal Astronomical Society, A research group led by astronomers from the University of Naples Federico II and Parthenope University affiliated with the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) hypothesized that this process also exists on other habitable terrestrial (or rocky) exoplanets, evaluating which type of star has the ideal thermodynamic properties necessary for life. From the data collected, and the analysis of a few known, habitable, rocky exoplanets, it appears that Earth-like conditions could be even rarer than previously thought.
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Celestial Visitor: A New ‘Mega Comet’ Has Flown Into Our Solar System!

From mysterious interstellar objects like the 'Oumuamua, to several not-so-unique space rocks—a plethora of heavenly objects constantly visit our celestial backyard that is the solar system. While many of them are missed by residents of Earth due to their sheer number and the vast distance in between, some notable bodies still manage to catch our eye from time to time.
Sciencenationalgeographic.com

Earth has lost and gained many oceans. Here's where a new one might appear next.

Geologic clues from our planet’s distant past reveal that today’s coastlines won’t last forever—but others will arise to take their place. In a darkened room at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, a wall of unassuming stone stretches nearly to the ceiling. At first glance, it looks like a slab destined for a kitchen island or countertop, with black, white, and pink speckles mixing in bands of minerals that stretch far above my head. But then the display light flicks from white to black, and the 10-ton rock glows neon orange and green.
AstronomyJohn Green's tumblr

Seeing Saharan Dust from Space

Last year, Godzilla made its way across the Atlantic Ocean. No, it wasn’t a giant lizard monster, but a cloud of dust so large it could be seen from a million miles away in space. The plume of dust blowing from the Sahara Desert broke records and was nicknamed the...
Astronomywashingtonnewsday.com

Astronomers Define The Star Systems That Might Be Observing Earth From Space

Astronomers Define The Star Systems That Might Be Observing Earth From Space. Are alien civilizations in distant star systems capable of detecting our existence on Earth? This is a question that may open up new avenues for searching for signs of extraterrestrial intelligence, but it is not one that is easily answered.
AstronomyScience Focus

Planet Earth may be far more special than we think

Over the last several years, thousands of faraway planets have been discovered scattered throughout the Milky Way. Tantalisingly, some of these planets have been found to be rocky, like the Earth, and to be orbiting their parent stars in the so-called habitable zone – the region in which the temperature is just right for liquid water to exist on the surface. This suggests they may have the correct conditions to harbour life.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

An Unexpected Planetary Feature Has Just Been Found on Venus

Venus may be a toxic hell-planet, but new evidence suggests it might have more in common than Earth than we realized. Scientists have just found evidence that Venus' crust could have tectonic blocks that rub together, not dissimilar to broken blocks of pack ice. It's not entirely like Earth's plate tectonics, but the discovery does suggest that the planet's crust isn't one globally continuous lithosphere, and that convective motion swirls below. This doesn't just offer insights into Venus - it could help us better understand the evolution and dynamics of tectonics on early Earth. "We've identified a previously unrecognized pattern of tectonic deformation...
Astronomynewsatw.com

Finding a second Earth in the Milky Way may be more difficult than we thought

Discovering exoplanets, those that lie outside of our solar system, has become fairly routine, thanks to some of the workhorse telescopes NASA and other space agencies have developed in the past two decades. Kepler has found thousands, including hellish lava planets, and TESS, launched in 2018, continues to tally up its own collection of strange worlds.