Breaking Down Who (We Know) Attended Day One Of OTAs

By Alex Kozora
Steelers Depot
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleTuesday marked the first day of OTAs for the entire Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. Given the pandemic and the team’s April statement they would be skipping voluntary workouts, it was unclear who and how many players would attend. But the majority of the roster showed up to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex yesterday. We’ve counted at least 64 players there, over 71% of the roster, and it’s certainly possible there were more than that.

steelersdepot.com

