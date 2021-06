At the start of June, Ford confirmed that as of May 26, there had been 70,000 reservations for the new Ford F-150 Lightning. At the time, we estimated that it was possible that the groundbreaking electric truck could have surpassed 80,000 reservations at the rate it was going. Well, according to a new report by The New York Times, the F-150 Lightning's momentum isn't slowing down. In fact, orders for the Tesla Cybertruck rival have reached the milestone 100,000 mark. This news follows a recent poll that indicated that consumers have an equally strong interest in both the Cybertruck and the F-150 Lightning.