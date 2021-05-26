Where To Buy The Exact Clothes Kat Wears On The Bold Type

Are you curious to learn what’s ahead on The Bold Type season 5 episode 3? With this being the final season, you have to imagine that the story is moving forward at a fairly rapid pace. You’ll see that throughout next week’s hour, as one of the primary focuses here is seeing how Jane, Sutton, and Kat deal with the challenges ahead. They are all trying to plan for the future now, but that can be tough when there are some significant things holding them back. Just think here in terms of difficult reviews, a divorce, or some hidden information from the past that could come to light sooner rather than later.