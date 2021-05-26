Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Keshet International Closes Raft of Sales on Aussie Show 'Secret Bridesmaids' Business' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
GreenwichTime
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeshet International (KI) has closed a raft of sales on “Secret Bridesmaids’ Business,” the soapy Australian thriller mini-series originally produced for Australia’s Seven Network. The six-part action-packed series was written by Deirdre Shaw, and stars Abbie Cornish (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) , Katie McGrath (Supergirl”), Georgina Haig (“Snowpiercer”) and Alexander...

www.greenwichtime.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talpa Tv#Bridesmaids#Raft#Australian#Seven Network#Snowpiercer#Israeli#Norwegian#Sbs#Hrt#Mola Tv#Rte#Talpa Tv#Tvnz#Avod#Channel 4#Keshet International#Keshet Studios#Keshet 12#Zdf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Sweden
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TheStreet

Emerging Star Pop Provocateur Ikill Orion Signs TV Show Development Deal With OpenGate Entertainment (Exclusive)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed artist and global brand Ikill Orion has partnered with OpenGate Entertainment on the development of his Reality Lifestyle series 'Provocouture TV.' Ikill as an artist, TV personality and 'lifestyle brand' has been featured on MTV, Spin, Rolling Stone, BBC Radio, Prime Video, (UK) Music Week, Reuters, Fox, MTV Japan, Sky TV, Pitchfork, Vevo, Time Warner and in Billboard Magazine. Being a pioneer, Ikill has worked with multiple platinum Grammy Winners Jay-Z & super-producer Nile Rodgers ( David Bowie, Madonna, Daft Punk).
MoviesScreendaily

Memento International boards sales on Orit Fouks Rotem’s 'Cinema Sabaya' (exclusive)

Paris-based Memento International has acquired world sales rights to Israeli director Orit Fouks Rotem’s drama Cinema Sabaya revolving around a video workshop attended by women from either side of the Middle East conflict. It is the latest feature from Tel Aviv-based film company Green Productions, which previously produced Scaffolding, Menashe,...
BusinessScreendaily

Motion Picture Exchange names Marcy Rubin VP international sales (exclusive)

Los Angeles-based sales agency Motion Picture Exchange (MPX) has hired veteran sales agent Marcy Rubin as VP of international sales on the eve of the virtual Cannes market. Rubin will oversee MPX’s slate of documentary and completed films including Alexander Sharp’s newly acquired horror thriller Wired Shut; road trip dramady Hudson directed by Sean D. Cunningham; female-led thriller Student Body; and documentary All In My Power, a first-hand account of healthcare workers’ response to Covid during the initial weeks of the pandemic in Manhattan.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

British Broadcaster Emma Barnett Signs With Bloomberg Quicktake For New Global Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Bloomberg Media has tapped British broadcaster and journalist Emma Barnett for a new weekly interview show on their streaming news network Bloomberg Quicktake. Barnett is currently the host of BBC Radio 4 show “Woman’s Hour” and presents the BBC’s flagship current affairs programme “Newsnight”. She will continue to work on both shows in addition to her new role on Bloomberg Quicktake.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Filmax Snags Sales Rights to Pre-Cannes Screenings Title ‘Guilt,’ by Ibon Cormenzana (EXCLUSIVE)

Barcelona production-distribution outfit Filmax has picked up international rights to director-producer Ibon Cormenzana’s “Guilt” ahead of its presentation at the Pre-Cannes Screenings, which run June 21-25. The Basque helmer directs his long-time partner Manuela Velles (“Muse,” “Kidnapped”) who co-developed the topical drama with him and was actually pregnant at the...
Businessseattlepi.com

Disney Puts Focus on Streaming Ad Sales in Brisk TV Upfront (EXCLUSIVE)

Madison Avenue’s interest in digital ads, sports and new concepts tied to bolstering messages of diversity helped Disney close a fast-paced upfront that saw more than 40% of total dollars committed to the company go to streaming and interactive venues, the latest sign of how advertisers are working differently with some of the nation’s most traditional media companies.
Register Citizen

Annecy-Prizewinning 'Calamity' Lures International Buyers For Indie Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Indie Sales has closed key international deals for “Calamity,” Rémi Chayé’s hand-drawn animated feature which won the Cristal Award at the Annecy Film Festival last year. Chayé’s follow up to “Long Way North,” “Calamity” tells the story of the 12-year-old Martha Jane who must take charge of her siblings after...
MoviesScreendaily

Dutch Features kicks off sales on ‘Mini-Zlatan And Uncle Darling’ (exclusive)

Netherlands-based sales company Dutch Features Global Entertainment has acquired world rights to Christian Lo’s upcoming family comedy Mini-Zlatan And Uncle Darling. The film will shoot in Stockholm in July for delivery in spring 2022; Dutch Features is starting pre-sales at the Pre-Cannes Screenings. Based on the children’s book by Swedish...
MoviesGreenwichTime

Filmax Snags Sales Rights to Malaga Player 'Ama' by Julia de Paz Solvas (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading Barcelona production-distribution company Filmax has picked up the international rights to “Ama,” the directorial debut of Spain’s Julia de Paz Solvas. The mother-daughter drama bowed at Spain’s 24th Malaga Film Festival this week, where it plays in official competition. Filmax releases the feature theatrically in Spain on July 16.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Sam Riley, Charles Dance Star in Thriller 'No Place Like Kill,' Anton Launches Cannes Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based financier Anton (“Greenland,” “His Dark Materials”) has boarded “No Place Like Kill,” an action-packed crime thriller from Mat Newman with Sam Riley (“Control,” “Maleficient”) and Charles Dance (“The Crown,” “Mank”) attached to star. The film will be presented to international buyers by Anton at the Virtual Cannes Film Market later this month.