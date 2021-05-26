St Lucia PM: ‘We’re aiming for quarantine-free holidays by the end of September’

We always knew that there might be bumps in the road as travel restarted. But few of us expected that there would be such a screeching u-turn of the sort we saw on Thursday/yesterday when Portugal was moved onto the amber list. The country had been green-rated for only three weeks and the government has given just four days’ notice of the change. Those in Portugal now must return to the UK by 4am on Tuesday or face ten days of self-isolation.