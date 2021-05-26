St Lucia PM: ‘We’re aiming for quarantine-free holidays by the end of September’
When the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia took a trip to America recently, he had to isolate on his return – just like everybody else. Admittedly, Allen Chastanet saw out his quarantine at home rather than a hotel, but the 14-day period was non-negotiable. Still, he spent it wisely: "My wife introduced me to yoga, and I took the opportunity to do a juice cleanse," he laughs. "Sadly, thanks to Zoom, I was able to attend a lot of meetings – I was hoping to have the perfect excuse to avoid them, but alas."