The Real Reason Bruno Mars Changed His Name

Early in her new book, choreographer and creative director Laurieann Gibson recounts begging her parents not to throw away a cardboard box. Though she couldn’t tell at the time, the box was a metaphor for her career and subconsciously serves as inspiration for an iconic Grammy moment that she’d orchestrate for Lady Gaga. “My mom took that opportunity to ask me what exactly it was I was doing, going in and out of this box all the time,” she writes in the first chapter of Dance Your Dance: 8 Steps to Unleash Your Passion and Live Your Dream. “I told them, ‘I’m birthing myself into the world!’”