Oprah, Prince Harry Host Discussion With Gaga, Glenn Close

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have reunited in the new trailer for an upcoming series focused on mental health.Both are the co-creators and executive producers of The Me You Can’t See, coming to Apple TV+ on 21 May. They can be heard in the clip discussing their own experiences, as well as the need to erase stigma around mental health treatment.“To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness,” Harry says at one point. “In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”“With that stigma of being labelled the other,” Ms Winfrey...