Swiss voters have rejected a new law which was proposed to help the country meet its target for cutting carbon emissions to tackle the climate crisis.The legislation, which included taxes on car fuel and flight tickets, was opposed by 51.6 per cent of the electorate under Switzerland's system of direct democracy.Environment minister Simonetta Sommaruga said that the defeat would make it "very difficult" to reach the goal of net zero emissions by 2050.However she said that the government would now seek to extend uncontroversial measures like a duty for fuel importers to invest in climate protection projects."Today's no is...