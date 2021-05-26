Cancel
Why GOP is standing in the way of Capitol riot investigation

Purcell Register
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's John Avlon goes through some potential alternatives that may take place as a result of Republicans rejecting the bipartisan commission Democrats are pushing for to investigate the Jan. 6 riot.

ProtestsPosted by
Newsweek

Roger Stone Videos Detail January 6 Role Before Capitol Riots

As federal authorities probe into Roger Stone—an ally of former President Donald Trump and recipient of his presidential pardon—over possible involvement in the deadly January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, footage of Stone galvanizing Trump supporters prior to the incident may offer some clues. According to Harry Litman, former...
Congress & Courtscrossroadstoday.com

Officer hurt in Capitol riot: GOP lawmaker wouldn’t shake my hand

A DC Metropolitan Police officer who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 blasted GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia on Wednesday evening for what he called “disgusting” behavior during a tense exchange. Michael Fanone, who was stun-gunned several times and beaten with a flagpole during the riot, told CNN’s...
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Former lawmaker Rohrabacher confirms he was at Capitol riot

Former California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher confirmed he attended the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after anonymous investigators online identified him in footage. Rohrabacher told the Portland Press Herald on Monday that he did not go into the Capitol building. The Republican served 15 terms in Congress representing parts of Orange County before losing a reelection bid in 2018.
ProtestsPosted by
Axios

Capitol Police union calls on acting chief to "stand aside" over riot findings

The Capitol Police union on Wednesday called on Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman to "stand aside" following this week's Senate report on the Jan. 6 insurrection. Driving the news: The report found a failure to relay intelligence helped lead to the deadly Capitol riot. Capitol Police union chair Gus Papathanasiou said in a statement to news outlets, "As the Senate report found, our leadership failed us and we paid a horrible price."
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Girlfriend of Officer Brian Sicknick who died after Capitol riot blasts GOP for blocking commission

The girlfriend of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is furious at Republicans for blocking a commission to investigate the 6 January attack, she told CNN.“I think it’s all talk and no action,” Sandra Garza told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “Clearly they’re not backing the blue.”A bill to establish a bipartisan investigation of the mob attack on the US Capitol, modelled after the 9/11 Commission, failed to pass the Senate after most Republicans voted against it. Officer Brian Sicknick was one of the five people who died after the attack, and his family pleaded with Republicans to vote for the commission.On...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Cooper to McConnell: If nothing is broken, why is GOP doing this?

CNN’s Anderson Cooper says Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) claim that “nothing is broken” with the US election system doesn’t hold up to scrutiny because many Republicans are still claiming voter fraud in the 2020 election and GOP-controlled legislatures are crafting legislation to enact new, more restrictive voting laws.