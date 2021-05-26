'Trivial' story about Carrie Symonds' dog distracted from Covid focus, Dominic Cummings tells MPs
Carrie Symonds' anger over a "completely trivial" story about their dog derailed focus early in pandemic, Dominic Cummings has claimed. Mr Cummings, the Prime Minister’s former chief adviser, told the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees on Wednesday that on March 12, 2020, he had warned Boris Johnson that there were "big problems coming" if self-isolation measures were not announced immediately, warning of “100,000 to 500,000 deaths between optimistic and pessimistic scenarios”.www.telegraph.co.uk