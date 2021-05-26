Cancel
'Trivial' story about Carrie Symonds' dog distracted from Covid focus, Dominic Cummings tells MPs

By Danielle Sheridan,
Telegraph
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrie Symonds' anger over a "completely trivial" story about their dog derailed focus early in pandemic, Dominic Cummings has claimed. Mr Cummings, the Prime Minister’s former chief adviser, told the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees on Wednesday that on March 12, 2020, he had warned Boris Johnson that there were "big problems coming" if self-isolation measures were not announced immediately, warning of “100,000 to 500,000 deaths between optimistic and pessimistic scenarios”.

The Independent

Nurse who cared for Boris Johnson in hospital resigns over ‘lack of respect’ for NHS

A nurse who cared for Boris Johnson when he was suffering from severe Covid-19 has resigned over the “lack of respect” the government is showing the NHS and healthcare workers.Jenny McGee, who looked after the prime minister for two days when he was in intensive care in St Thomas’ Hospital in London, said: “We’re not getting the respect and now pay that we deserve. I’m just sick of it. So I’ve handed in my resignation.”Her remarks about pay refer to the government’s proposed 1 per cent pay rise for NHS staff.Ms McGee also criticised the government’s handling of the...
U.K.eppingforestguardian.co.uk

The PM’s ‘secret wedding’: Who is Carrie Symonds?

A former Conservative Party communications chief, Carrie Symonds is now reportedly the wife of Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the pair held a secret wedding at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday. Ms Symonds first found herself making headlines when she was romantically linked to Mr Johnson, and has more recently been...
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Boris Johnson marries Carrie Symonds in secret ceremony

Boris Johnson has married Carrie Symonds in a low-key ceremony planned in strict secrecy. The pair are said to have exchanged vows in Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of close friends and family. Downing Street would not comment on the reports, but Tory MPs and ministers sent...
The Independent

At least we know Boris Johnson has now half-closed the stable door

The prime minister has two moods: sheepish and ebullient. At yesterday’s coronavirus briefing in Downing Street he was sheepish. He didn’t want to be there. The briefing was late starting, briskly conducted and brought to an abrupt end. But the scientific advisers made him do it.The India variant is alarming and they know they will have to answer to the public inquiry if it all goes wrong, so I assume that they made it clear to Boris Johnson that he would have to do something. He has overruled them before – last September, when they wanted a “circuit-breaker” lockdown...
PoliticsFinancial Times

Dominic Cummings versus the world

What is the political impact for the prime minister? Plus how foreign aid cuts are hitting projects on the ground. Boris Johnson's former chief adviser made an epic seven-hour appearance at a parliamentary hearing this week, claiming the prime minister was unfit for the job and the health secretary a liar. We explore his bombastic claims and the political impact for Johnson. Plus, we examine the impact of the cuts to foreign aid on the ground and whether the budget will rise again. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe and special guest Andrew Mitchell MP. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Sean McGarrity. Review clips: Parliament TV.
Home & GardenTelegraph

The real reason Dominic Cummings is so obsessed with Carrie Symonds

By the end of Dominic Cummings’s epic turn in the select committee chair, I had a similar feeling to the one I get when I do a marathon binge of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Which is to say: soiled. A tiny bit disgusted with myself. Why had I wasted such a significant portion of time and energy on this series of the Real Housewives of Westminster when I could be doing more constructive things with my time, such as slowly picking at the skin around my nails or sticking cotton buds in my ears?
PoliticsTelegraph

Dominic Cummings’ savage attack was a tactical error

A fair few newspapers and broadcasters have asked me what I thought of the evidence Dominic Cummings gave to the House of Commons last week. The Prime Minister’s former adviser spent seven hours before a select committee of MPs on Wednesday, levelling some of the most devastating accusations ever aimed at a sitting British Prime Minister – let alone by a former trusted confidante.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s former aide apologises for approving developer’s £187m loan

Boris Johnson’s former aide has apologised for approving a £187m government-backed loan to a property developer while he was still on the payroll of the company.It comes as home secretary Priti Patel faces calls for an investigation into an allegedly “flagrant” breach of the ministerial code, and new questions have been raised about the transparency of government dealings.It has emerged that Tory peer Eddie Lister backed a loan for building giant Delancey when he was chair of the Homes England agency – while also working as a paid strategic adviser to the developer.Lord Udny-Lister, who quit No 10 unexpectedly last month, admitted...
RelationshipsBBC

Boris Johnson marries Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secretly-planned wedding at Westminster Cathedral. The marriage took place in a "small ceremony" on Saturday afternoon, a Downing Street spokesman said. The spokesman added that the couple would celebrate again with family and friends next summer, with their...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds to delay honeymoon

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have opted not to take an immediate honeymoon, as congratulations flowed in following their secret wedding on Saturday. The couple are instead expected to take time off and celebrate their marriage with a larger group of family and friends next summer, after a surprise ceremony in Westminster Cathedral and a low-key Downing Street garden reception.
UPI News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson weds Carrie Symonds

May 30 (UPI) -- Boris Johnson this weekend became the first British prime minister in 200 years to get married while in office. Johnson, 56, married political campaign organizer Carrie Symonds, 33, in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London Saturday afternoon, a Downing Street spokesman told the BBC.