Earth's shadow creeps across moon during super blood moon

This is our last full weekend of spring, almost. That’s because summer officially begins at 10:32 on Sunday evening, the moment of the summer solstice. Even though we won’t see it, the sun will reach its most northern position in our celestial dome in its very slow annual eastward migration among the stars. Being so far north, the sun takes the longest, highest arc across our sky, providing us with the maximum amount of daylight, more then 15 hours and 6 minutes of daylight here in Shamokin. The sun will achieve a midday altitude of 72 and a half degrees above the southern horizon. Because of that, you’ll cast your shortest midday shadow of the year. Like it or not, from now until the winter solstice in late December, daylight hours gradually decline.