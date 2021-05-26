Metro Marrs Detained By Police For Making It Rain At His Graduation [VIDEO]

If you’re a black male in America, since the time you could remember you have been trained from your parents on how what to do if pulled over by a police officer so that you make it back home. Some don’t like hearing this truth but it is true all the same. Fast forwarding to the days and times of cellphones with video recording people now have another tool to document their encounter with police however the lessons that have being taught since the beginning of our time still apply, because the video doesn’t help you make it home and in a lot of cases because it was the video that put the nail in Derek Chauvin’s when a brave teenager video taped him murdering George Floyd, civilians video taping police has become an irritant. Some police feel their bodycam/dashcam should be the end all, be all however that theory didn’t work as planned for a police officer in Philadelphia pulled someone over then erased the persons video of an alleged arrest with two different stories, but the officer forgot he was recording himself with his own bodycam now the civilian is suing.