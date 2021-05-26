Cancel
Metro Marrs Detained By Police For Making It Rain At His Graduation [VIDEO]

By Hot 107.9 Staff
hotspotatl.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuality Control rapper Metro Marrs was detained by Police last week after during his own high school graduation. Marrs who graduated from Langston Hughes High School on Friday, pulled out $10,000 in cash and made it rain all over the commencement stage as he walked to get his diploma. School officials we’re not happy.

hotspotatl.com
