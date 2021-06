Can always be wonky on a single pitch -- if it was only once, could have been an error, could have been legit. Dude throws hard, I can say that much! And whatever Coach Drew has been working on with him over the past 2 months has worked, because his command is MUCH better than it was when he was in the rotation. It's not an exaggeration to say that Drew and Oak have rescued that young man's career from the ashes. Much love and props to the staff.