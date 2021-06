Mickey Guyton will be closing a chapter when she drops her debut album, Remember Her Name. In her new profile for the New Yorker, the country star shared details about the upcoming set, which will drop later this year and chronicle the racism and sexism that she's lived through as a Black woman in the country music industry. "This is a little dramatic, but I feel like it’s a Becoming, like Michelle Obama," Guyton said during the interview. "It’s every experience that I went through during the 10 years that I was in Nashville. It’s a closing of this chapter of my life."