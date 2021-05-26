Cancel
North Augusta, SC

North Augusta looks to change Riverside Village noise policies, residents not bothered

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiverside Village is meant to be North Augusta’s “Live, Work, Play” community, and the city council may soon pass legislation to help that mission. The council began discussions on amending its noise policies to better accommodate Augusta GreenJackets games, amphitheater concerts and other forms of late-night entertainment in the area. Mayor Briton Williams, who was sworn into office less than one month ago, said completing Riverside Village was a question during her campaign and looking at these policies will help make this happen.

