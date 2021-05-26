Auburn High School Name Change on Hold

A school building is a community institution. As such, it is the role of the board of education to ensure that all of its district facilities are representative of the values and identity of its community. In January, a group of Auburn students and community members asked the board of education to explore the possibility of renaming the high school with this fact in mind. The board of education then decided to enact a board policy which governs the manner in which an AECSD building is named. After much deliberation and work by the Board of Education Strategic Planning Committee, a resolution was passed which guided the way in which the community would be able to provide their input and guidance regarding the naming of our high school building. In April, the BOE welcomed nominations from the community for the naming of the high school. The BOE sent out a press release to The Citizen, used the district’s website and all social media platforms to reach the Auburn community. Additionally, the AECSD board sought community members as volunteers to sit as an advisory panel that would be tasked to provide a recommendation to the board regarding a name for the high school building based upon nominations provided by the community through this process. Thankfully, the board received nearly 200 letters and emails suggesting a total of 11 different names. The board received a total of 27 names who volunteered to serve on the advisory panel. The board then reached out to students, teachers and community organizations affiliated directly with the high school to seek additional volunteers in order to serve upon this panel, all in accordance with standing board of education policy and the resolutions that have been passed throughout the year to guide this process. The members of this independent advisory panel were then approved by the board at the May 11 meeting, and the panel will be convened within the next couple of weeks. It is important to recognize throughout this process that the board of education has not voted on, nor has it been its intention to vote upon, any specific name, regardless of what has been presented to us. The board has simply enacted a policy that guides the naming of our facilities, in accordance with our policies and past practices. We are now awaiting more detailed input from our community to guide the decisions of both the advisory panel and the board of education.