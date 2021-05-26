Cancel
Auburn, NY

Auburn High School Name Change on Hold

By Steve Penstone
The Auburn School District Board of Education has halted the process to rename Auburn High School. District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo says the board and backers of the proposal floated by students in January got ahead of themselves. Board member Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson submitted a motion during Tuesday’s board meeting to pause...

