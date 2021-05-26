Cancel
Eastlake, OH

Lake County Captains move to 100% capacity; park to offer vaccinations

By Marc Bona, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 16 days ago
EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Lake County Captains will move to full capacity at Classic Park beginning Wednesday, June 2, as a result of the easing of coronavirus restrictions, the team announced. This means all professional baseball teams in the area will allow 100% stadium capacity in June: Progressive Field for...

