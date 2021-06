Do you have a playlist of songs for when you are going to try to make some balloon animals? We learned today that only 19% of Americans have a playlist that is meant for getting you in the mood. Fish and Steve both admitted to not having a playlist, but Christine does and she shares some of her favorites. Also on the show, we finally got to the Rando Texto after pushing it for two days, we learned what the Canadian Skunky McFlurry is, and we talk about the worst cities in America for the Text Question of the Day. All of that and much more on today's show!