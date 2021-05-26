Cancel
Rangers seek info on woman who approached grizzly, cubs

By Trevor T. Trujillo
oilcity.news
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Park Rangers of Yellowstone National Park are investigating an incident where a female person approached dangerous wildlife earlier in the year. According to a National Parks Service statement, on May 10, 2021 at approximately 4:45 pm, an unidentified woman approached a female grizzly bear and two cubs at the north end of the Roaring Mountain parking lot.

oilcity.news
