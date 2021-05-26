Cancel
Minnesota State

NOAA Minnesota Summer Outlook Hotter than Normal

By Laura Bradshaw
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 18 days ago
Time to make plans to head to the lake, a pool, or sprinkler in the back yard. NOAA has predicted that this Summer in Minnesota will be hotter than normal. We keep hearing from the Old Farmer's Almanac. And from this source we have heard predictions anywhere from cold and rainy, to hot and rainy, to hot and dry to anything inbetween. I'm thinking that maybe they don't really know and are covering all of the bases. I mean, one of them has to be right, right? (yes, I said right right).

St. Cloud, MN
