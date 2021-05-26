Hermès Saw Surging Porcelain Sales, Increased Consumer Interest in Sustainability Amid COVID
One of the standout performers in the luxury sphere during the sweeping retail disruption and corresponding sales slump that has been prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic? Hermès, which has consistently beaten analyst expectations – and fared better than most of its luxury peers – thanks to its sales growth and in some instances, such as the 2020 fiscal year, smaller than average sales drops. Fast forward to the first quarter of 2021, one that saw it generate 2.08 billion euros ($2.50 billion) in sales (a 44 percent increase compared to 2020 and a 33 percent rise from 2019), and the brand revealed that “all the business lines have returned to growth, driven by “highly dynamic activity in Greater China, sustained activity in Korea, Thailand, Singapore and Australia,” and rebounds in America and Japan.www.thefashionlaw.com