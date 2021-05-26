The Highlander Remake Allegedly Won’t Interfere with Henry Cavill Playing Superman Again

Henry Cavill is in high demand lately it would appear and while there’s good reason for it one can’t help but wonder how he’ll fit into the upcoming Highlander reboot, and who he might have at his side or standing against him. There’s no other way that fans are going to want to see this really since in the Highlander franchise it’s been seen that immortals come from anywhere and everywhere, but the thing is that they’re all looking to be the last one, which has happened apparently but is then retconned in another movie or series as the cycle of immortality continues and more are found throughout the world. It’s a bit confusing really, but the overall feeling is that immortals will somehow continue to appear no matter how often one of them thinks that they’re the last. But after his stint as the Witcher and a definite background in action movies, Cavill feels like the right person to plug into this franchise, but he is going to need someone there that can keep up with him and can challenge him in a very serious way. One could say that Christopher Lambert had Sean Connery for this, as well as Clancy Brown, but people need to remember that as Ramirez, Connery was just as much talk as skill, while the Kurgan, aka Brown, was raw power and aggression, someone that challenged Lambert’s character and sought to overwhelm him. Thinking of anyone that could look imposing when standing next to Cavill is kind of tough to be certain. Plus, if the formula of the first movie is followed then it’s a toss-up as to who would serve as kind of a mentor to Cavill’s character and where they might come from.