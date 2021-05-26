Gucci’s First NFT is Here, and it is a Film Inspired by its Recent Aria Collection
On the heels of Gucci’s Executive VP of Brand and Customer Engagement Robert Triefus revealing that it is “only a matter of time” before luxury brands get in on the non-fungible token – or “NFT” – game, the Italian design house is offering up its first NFT as part of a newly-unveiled auction at Christie’s. Entitled, “PROOF OF SOVEREIGNTY: A Curated NFT Sale by Lady PheOnix,” the NFT-specific auction, which runs from May 25 to June 3, contains a single work from Gucci: a fashion film co-directed by creative director Alessandro Michele and award-winning photographer and director Floria Sigismondi.www.thefashionlaw.com