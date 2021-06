TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department has announced another COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held Tuesday, May 18 from 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m. The clinic is being held in partnership with Cayuga Health System, and is located at the mass vaccination clinic at the Shops at Ithaca Mall location in the Old Sears Building. No appointments are necessary and it is a walk-in clinic for anyone over 18 years old.