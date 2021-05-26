Ricciardo: We were so far off, I just want to switch off

Daniel Ricciardo had a tough ride in Monaco and is looking to switch off and forget about it all before a Baku reset. Lando Norris has had the better of his new McLaren teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, in four of 2021’s five races so far. But Ricciardo slumped to a new low in Monaco when Norris lapped the Australian on his way to a podium finish. Ricciardo ended Sunday afternoon in a disappointing 12th having been stuck behind Kimi Raikkonen for the duration.