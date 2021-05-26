Cancel
Motorsports

Ricciardo: We were so far off, I just want to switch off

By Sam Tomlinson
grandprix247.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Ricciardo had a tough ride in Monaco and is looking to switch off and forget about it all before a Baku reset. Lando Norris has had the better of his new McLaren teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, in four of 2021’s five races so far. But Ricciardo slumped to a new low in Monaco when Norris lapped the Australian on his way to a podium finish. Ricciardo ended Sunday afternoon in a disappointing 12th having been stuck behind Kimi Raikkonen for the duration.

www.grandprix247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Kimi Raikkonen
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Ricciardo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Bahrain#Monaco#Mclaren#Baku#Australian#Races#Line#Floor Damage
