The San Jose Earthquakes are coming off a quick break, as their coast-to-coast trip continues with a stop against Orlando City SC on Tuesday. The Quakes are coming off a 0-0 draw against Austin FC on Saturday, a good result considering they were helping Austin open their stadium and they also entered the game on a four-game losing streak. Matias Almeyda rolled out a new formation and it paid off with the first shutout of the season, although the team still needs to figure out how to get the ball in the net again.