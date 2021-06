Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority has secured an almost $49.1 million bond to fund the upcoming Northpark Drive overpass project in Kingwood. The Northpark Drive overpass project will expand the road from four to six lanes between Hwy. 59 and Russell Palmer Road and add an overpass over the Union Pacific Corp. railroad at Loop 494. Designs for the $52 million project are nearing final approval, and the project will likely break ground in late 2021, LHRA officials said.