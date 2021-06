When you think of William Zabka, what is the first thing that comes to mind? Now to some, that might be a silly question as most would pick Johnny Lawrence, the blonde-haired baddie from the first two Karate Kid films, but did you know Zabka is also an Oscar-nominated writer for a short film called Most? Zabka also has been in the entertainment industry for most of his life, ranging from various commercial appearances to supporting roles in several television shows and films. Zabka is one of the hardest working men in show business and always delivers when called upon. However, it seems all roads have lead him back to the role which he made famous, Johnny Lawrence.