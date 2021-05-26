Watch Gull & Gleix’s video for their collaborative single “Prepared Breaks”

Is Robert Smith continuing his collaboration streak? Looks that way. Earlier this year he made a contribution to the Gorillaz’ Song Machine series, Strange Timez, and has had a long history of appearing on other bands’ albums and numerous side projects (and even having his own The Glove). Over the years, Smith has lent backing vocals on The Associates’ The Affectionate Punch, wrote “Torment” for Marc and the Mambas, as well as worked with Siouxsie as an official member of The Banshees. He also did vocals for Crystal Castles’ single “Not in Love”, performed live with David Bowie on his 50th birthday, and even did a duet with Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan. Now, it could be CHVRCHES’ turn.