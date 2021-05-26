Cancel
Watch Gull & Gleix’s video for their collaborative single “Prepared Breaks”

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGull is a masked one-man band that we once compared to Lightning Bolt and Battles, and Gleix is an electronic musician from Brooklyn who specializes in IDM, ambient, breakcore, and drill 'n' bass, and they've now collaborated on the new single "Prepared Breaks." As the title implies, it's a combination of prepared piano and breakcore, "though that's probably obvious and not the most.. creative title," Gleix says.

www.brooklynvegan.com
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Bartees Strange’s New Video for “Flagey God”

Bartees Strange has released a new music video for his Live Forever song “Flagey God.” He’s also announced a string of UK and European tour dates. Check out the black and white clip for “Flagey God” below, and scroll down to see the tour poster. “‘Flagey God’ came from a...
Musicalloaadvertiser.com

Dundee's Rachael Bisset prepares to release new single

DUNDEE singer-songwriter Rachael Bisset is preparing to release her latest single this week. If It’s Too Soon, Let Me Know tells the tale of unexpected love and personal growth. With its foundation built on some upbeat guitar phrasing, the track is personified by Bisset's soaring vocals and moving melody. Bisset...
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Deafheaven Release New Non-Metal Song, “Great Mass of Color”

Deafheaven have unveiled a brand new single, “Great Mass of Color,” their first new music since the July 2018 release of Ordinary Corrupt Human Love. And, is it just me, or does new Deafheaven music typically arrive with more fanfare? On both sides of the spectrum: the “yay new Deafheaven!” variety and, of course, the “false metal” vitriol the band has always attracted. Maybe all the cranky old metalheads have finally gotten the latter out of their system.
MusicNME

Watch Jungle’s energetic music video for new single ‘Talk About It’

Jungle have unveiled a new single ‘Talk About It’ ahead of their third album ‘Loving In Stereo’, which is out August 13. The song arrives with a freewheeling music video featuring choreographed dancers in an empty basketball court. It was directed by the band’s J Lloyd and Charlie Di Placido, with choreography by Nathaniel Williams and Cece Nama.
Musicthesource.com

Logic and Madlib to Release Collaboration Album, Releases New Single “Mafia Music”

The retirement of Logic seems to be up, at least temporarily, as the rapper is preparing to tag team with Madlib for an album under the name MadGic. The album is set to release later this month, but to previvew their work, the rapper and producer released “Mafia Music” as the new single, days after the release of “Mars only Pt. 3” and “Raddest Dad.”
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch MAYHEM's Music Video For 'Voces Ab Alta'

Norwegian black metallers MAYHEM return this year with an EP called "Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando" with additional material from the "Daemon" session, including a homage to bands that laid the foundation for what was to come. The EP will be released on July 9. The official music video for...
CelebritiesComplex

Premiere: Watch Sha Hef and 183rd’s New Video “Money Counter”

Sha Hef and producer 183rd are set to drop their Weight Watchers EP this Friday (June 4) and “Money Counter” is the first single. Both guys have great chemistry having worked a bunch in the past already. We premiered their track “Time Zones” featuring Jim Jones back in November and needless to say, all of their songs bang. The video was shot and edited by The Daily Gems and it features Hunnid Round Hef cleaning his bread with Ahk in a smoke shop.
Musicpost-punk.com

Robert Smith and CHVRCHES Tease Collaboration in Upcoming Single “How Not To Drown”

Is Robert Smith continuing his collaboration streak? Looks that way. Earlier this year he made a contribution to the Gorillaz’ Song Machine series, Strange Timez, and has had a long history of appearing on other bands’ albums and numerous side projects (and even having his own The Glove). Over the years, Smith has lent backing vocals on The Associates’ The Affectionate Punch, wrote “Torment” for Marc and the Mambas, as well as worked with Siouxsie as an official member of The Banshees. He also did vocals for Crystal Castles’ single “Not in Love”, performed live with David Bowie on his 50th birthday, and even did a duet with Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan. Now, it could be CHVRCHES’ turn.
Musicloudersound.com

Aisles release new single Fast – watch their cyberpunk video here!

Chilean prog band Aisles release their first new song in five years on June 4 via Presagio Records. Fast will be available on all digital platforms and is also one of the tracks available on Prog 120's cover CD – out now!. Fast is taken from their upcoming studio album,...
Musicguitar.com

Watch the video for John Mayer’s new single Last Train Home

John Mayer has released his latest single Last Train Home in full, after posting a number of short snippets of the track on TikTok. The track has arrived alongside a music video, which you can see below. The album Last Train Home is taken from, Sob Rock, is set to...
Musicravejungle.com

Claptone collaborates with APRE on anthemic single ‘My Night’

Just turn on ‘My Night‘ and – bam – you’ll be hit by a confetti-cannon of fun. As Claptone puts it: “If I had a surfboard this is one [track] I’d instinctively develop a desire to catch a wave to. It’s one of those that you instantly wanna listen to again after it ends and again after it ends and so on. I really love it with all of my heart.” ‘My Night‘ is co-produced with the almighty Stuart Price and has everything a proper hit requires, it’s sticky like superglue, and only slightly less addictive than a Netflix binge.
MusicPaste Magazine

Watch Genesis Owusu's Surreal "Same Thing" Video

Genesis Owusu’s debut album Smiling with No Teeth is one of our favorite LPs of the year so far, and the genre-defying Ghanaian-Australian artist is back with a new track today (June 2), sharing “Same Thing” along with a hypnotic music video (dir. Byron Spencer). Recorded during the Smiling with...
Musicloudersound.com

Watch Nad Sylvan's new video for Sailing To Byzantium

Nad Sylvan has shared the new video for Sailing To Byzantium on his birthday. The song is taken from his current album, Spiritus Mundi, which sets WB Yeats' poetry to new music. It was released earlier in 2021 via InsideOut. He says: "This is my take on Yeats’ escape from...
MusicMetalSucks

Must Watch: King Woman’s Video for “Morning Star”

“Morning Star,” the new single from King Woman — led by songwriter and vocalist Kris Esfandiari — is an absolutely mesmerizing composition. I’ve listened to it three times through already and I’ve yet to fully ingest the complete scope of the composition, a daring and dynamic piece that runs the gamut from brooding to scathing with no drop in intensity throughout, all outside the friendly confines of standard song structure.
MusicNME

Watch the emotional video for MAMAMOO’s new single, ‘Where Are We Now’

MAMAMOO have made their long-awaited return as a group with an emotional video for ‘Where Are We Now’. In the cinematic clip, the girl group perform the sentimental ballad while hanging out in a run-down RV and by a large bonfire. The visual also features scenes of the members wandering through a forest on their own.
MusicThe FADER

Watch Bad Bunny’s “Yonaguni” video

Bad Bunny has dropped a video for new song "Yonaguni." The song features Bad Bunny rapping some of his vocals in Japanese and would appear to be named after the Japanese island of the same name. The "Yonaguni" video features scenes of Bad Bunny enjoying life, spending time in a yoga class and getting a Pokemon Go tattoo before attening a house party. Check it out above.
MusicThe FADER

Watch Mach-Hommy and Westside Gunn’s “Folie à Deux” video

One of the best rap albums of the year so far is Mach-Hommy's Pray For Haiti. The New York City rapper reunited with Griselda rapper Westside Gunn, who served as the project's executive producer, and delivered song after song of punishing lyricism and deep emotion rooted in his cultural pride. Today, Hommy shares the video for the Westside Gunn-featuring Haiti track “Folie à Deux,” as Pitchfork points out. The Daily Gems-directed visuals is full of portraits of people and places around New York, including one regal-looking stone building where Hommy and Gunn perform. “Left with the Moon came back with the Sun," Gunn said in a statement. "This sounds like a da Vinci painting.” Watch it above.
Musictreblezine.com

Watch IIVII’s beautifully apocalyptic new video for “MineBlackHeart”

On Saturday, June 12 (Record Store Day), composer and multi-instrumentalist Josh Graham, better known as IIVII, will release his EP Obsidian on vinyl for its first pressing. Today, Graham has shared a self-directed video for “MineBlackHeart,” which features imagery of dancers and graffiti artists between bleak and beautiful shots of birds, snakes, crumbling structures and an abandoned power plant. It’s a gorgeously apocalyptic clip for a gracefully harrowing piece of music.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Watch The Surreal New Video For Celeste’s ‘Tonight Tonight’

Celeste has shared the video for her new single “Tonight Tonight.” Directed by Noah Lee, it sees Celeste falling through a rabbit hole and making her way through a surreal twisted hallway where she encounters some interesting characters and strange scenarios. The video features a score by Ryan Slimbey and you can check it out below.