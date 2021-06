Muddy Creek. Photo Credit: Iris Lazarus Google Maps

Two Kayakers were rescued and one man drowned on Monday night in Muddy Creek, according to the York County coroner.

John Beachey, 53, of the 11,000 block of Gum Tree Road, Brogue, accidentally drown around 11 p.m.

Beachey had been kayaking with friends in the area of the Gorge near Peach Bottom Township at the time.

No autopsy will be conducted.

