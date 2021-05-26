Cancel
Knoxville, IA

Henderson and Sandvig Use Big Weekend to Take Points Lead at Knoxville Raceway and Huset’s Speedway

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRANDON, S.D. (May 25, 2021) – Justin Henderson parked the Mike Sandvig Racing No. 7 in the Huset’s Speedway Victory Lane on Sunday evening for the second consecutive week to cap a successful weekend of racing. Henderson also scored finishes of fourth and seventh during a Saturday night event at...

Knoxville, IA

Rain Halts Action At The Knoxville Raceway

Just as the Pro Sprints A-Main was on the track getting formed up for the start Saturday night at the Knoxville Raceway, it started to rain. Persistent light rain for about a half an hour forced officials to call off the remainder of the night due to the track being too wet to get back into racing shape. The Knoxville Raceway announced that there would be double features next week for the 410 class. The make up features for the 360 and Pro Sprints will be announced later.
Iowa State

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Iowa State

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Knoxville, IA

Knoxville Raceway Hopes For Good Weather Tonight

The Knoxville Raceway hopes the weather cooperates this week after being forced to cancel races last week due to rain and cold temperatures. Davey Heskin leads the 410 points, while Clint Garner, after winning two weeks ago is on top of the 360 class and Tyler Groenendyk leads the Pro Sprints. Listen for live coverage of tonight’s action on KNIA with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00, and streamed live at kniakrls.com.
Knoxville, IA

Races rained out after preliminary action is complete

KNOXVILLE – The races at the Knoxville Raceway were washed out as the feature for the Pace Performance Pro Sprints pushed out on the famous half-mile. With preliminary action complete, feature events for all three classes will be made up at a later date, starting with the 410 feature next Saturday, May 22. Parker Price-Miller is scheduled to start on the pole alongside Ayrton Gennetten.
Knoxville, IA

Knoxville Sports Rundown – 5-15-2021

It was a banner day at Pine Knolls in Knoxville for the Panther Golf Squads on Friday. The boys cruised to a sectional title winning with a team total of 310, their lowest 18-hole score of the season besting runner-up Grinnell by 22 shots. Evan Smith was spectacular shooting a -3 67 to earn medalist honors. Beau Leisure the other Knoxville player in the top five with a 75. Knoxville will advance to the class 3A District meet on Thursday at Edmundson in Oskaloosa. Following the boys, the girls went out and shot a 199 to win by 15 shots over runner-up Pleasantville, who carded a 214, while Pella was fourth with a 224. Knoxville’s Amy Sullivan was overall medalist with a 43 while Nikolle Kussatz came in with a 46 to finish in the top five overall. Pleasantville was led by Kristen Roe with a 44, Breanna Benge was the other Trojan under 50 with a 49. Pella was led by Regan Van Wyk’s 50. Knoxville’s next meet is May 24th at the class 3A Regional in Oskaloosa, Pella will finish the regular season Thursday at Fairfield, and Pleasantville will host a class 1A regional on Monday.
Knoxville, IA

Pleasantville Sports Update 5-15-21

Pleasantville Boys Golf Finishes Fourth in Sectional at Davis County. Pleasantville’s boys golf squad finished fourth in their sectional playoff at Davis County as they finished with a score of 383. The Trojans finished behind PCM, Pella Christian, and Van Buren County in the meet. Carter Ollom and Larry Remster...
Knoxville, IA

McCain Moves On to Districts; Hawks Seventh in Sectionals

The Mid-Prairie boys golf team started the postseason tournament trail Friday in Knoxville at Pine Knolls for a class 3A sectional tournament. While the team as a whole saw their season come to an end, they will be represented in the district meet next week. The Hawks shot a season low team round of 361, finishing in seventh place. Knoxville won the sectional on their home course with a 310. The Hawks were led by senior Dominic McCain who used a big back nine to keep his season alive. After shooting 43 on the front, he rebounded with a 36 on the back for a total round of 79 to qualify in the final individual spot for the district tournament. Other scores for the Hawks included Drew Schlabaugh 92, Warren Scarff 93, Ben Mattes 97, Aiden Bush 101 and Ian Schmidt 103. McCain will tee it up in the district tournament on Thursday in Oskaloosa to play for a bid to the state tournament.
Pella, IA

Pella Christian Girls Tennis Advances to Regional Final, Pella Awaits

No. 5 Pella Christian is in the final 16 in Class 1A girls tennis after a dominating day at home, defeating Chariton 5-0 and Clarke 5-1 in the regional playoffs Saturday. The wins set up a rematch of the Tulip City showdown, as No. 8 Pella and the Eagles will clash in the 1A Regional Finals in Knoxville on Saturday, May 22nd. Pella Christian edged the Lady Dutch 6-5 in a dual with four tiebreakers on May 5th.
Pella, IA

Several Tulip City, PCM, Knoxville Entries Earn State Track Qualifying Spots

It was a banner night in the return to the Class 3A district meet as Pella won their state qualifying event in both the boys and girls competition Thursday at their home site. The Dutch boys scored 194 team points and automatically qualified 15 entries to the state meet in Des Moines next week, while the Lady Dutch tallied 156 team points and 10 automatic bids to Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Pella High coaching staff believes an additional five boys qualifiers and four girls entries will receive at large consideration for state.
Pella, IA

Pella Track and Field Teams Dominate Districts; Panthers Boys Find Three Automatic Bids

It was a banner night in the return to the Class 3A district meet as Pella won their state qualifying event in both the boys and girls competition Thursday at their home site. The Dutch boys scored 194 team points and automatically qualified 15 entries to the state meet in Des Moines next week, while the Lady Dutch tallied 156 team points and 10 automatic bids to Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Pella High coaching staff believes an additional five boys qualifiers and four girls entries will receive at large consideration for state.
Iowa State

Iowa Football Coaches Did Not Take Pay Cuts As Previously Announced

In June of 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic threatening college revenues, University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced that he and several high-profile coaches including head football coach Kirk Ferentz would be taking voluntary pay reductions. The story is significant to swimming fans because in between those two pieces...
Knoxville, IA

Busy Friday For Panther Sports

Pine Knolls will be a busy place with both boys and girls golf meets being held. The boys will go first with the class 3A sectional as Knoxville will be joined by Albia, Centerville, Grinnell, Mid-Prairie, Oskaloosa, South Tama, and Williamsburg. Knoxville is the highest ranked team playing at Pine Knolls as the Panthers come in at #9 in the latest Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association rankings with Knoxville’s Evan Smith coming in at #7 in class 3A individually. After the boys get done, the Knoxville Girls will hold a quad with Pella, Carlisle, and Pleasantville set to start at 4:00pm.. The Panthers are coming off winning the South Central Conference meet the last time they were on the links. Meanwhile, the Red Rock Rivalry will be played out at Ken Locke Stadium on the pitch as Pella visits Knoxville in boys soccer. Pella comes in as the 4th ranked team in class 2A according to the latest rankings from the Iowa High School Soccer Association poll. Girls tennis will also be in action in Pella as the Panthers will take on Davis County in the opening round of the class 1A team regionals. The meet was scheduled for Saturday, but moved to today to avoid predicted rain on Saturday.
Knoxville, IA

Hawks Open Postseason in Knoxville

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys golf team begins the postseason tournament Friday when they travel to Pine Knolls Country Club in Knoxville for a class 3A sectional. The Golden Hawks enter play ranked No. 30 in class 3A with a 385 average per 18 holes. Mid-Prairie is led individually in 18 hole meets this season by Dominic McCain with his average of 82.