Today, Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) released the following statement after Senate Bill 108—The Human Right to Food Act – passed the Senate 35-1: “California is teetering on the cusp of a food crisis similar to that of 1974,” said Senator Hurtado. “As the state’s population grows our ability to keep pace and feed the residents of California and the nation will be challenged. We must prepare for these challenges, which is why I introduced this bill. By declaring a human right to food, state agencies will have to consider that right and making sure the people in our state are fed now, and in the future.”