Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, IA

Brian Brown Sets New Track Record Before Posting Pair of Wins at Knoxville Raceway

tjslideways.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 25, 2021) – Brian Brown achieved a new feat on Saturday evening at Knoxville Raceway, where he established a new track record before winning two main events. Brown’s qualifying time of 14.351 seconds bested the 15-year-old record of 14.407 seconds. He followed that up by winning a...

tjslideways.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Casey, IA
Knoxville, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Donovan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knoxville Raceway#Rams#Chemicals#Track Record#Out For Season#World Champion#410ci Sprint#General Stores#Http Www#Caseys Com#Fvp#Oem#J D Welding Machine#Wolfe Eye Clinic#Factory Kahne Shocks#Waldinger Corporation#Atl Tanks#Mc Power#Kse Racing Products#Bell Helmets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Rain Halts Action At The Knoxville Raceway

Just as the Pro Sprints A-Main was on the track getting formed up for the start Saturday night at the Knoxville Raceway, it started to rain. Persistent light rain for about a half an hour forced officials to call off the remainder of the night due to the track being too wet to get back into racing shape. The Knoxville Raceway announced that there would be double features next week for the 410 class. The make up features for the 360 and Pro Sprints will be announced later.
Knoxville, IAOskaloosa Herald

Races rained out after preliminary action is complete

KNOXVILLE – The races at the Knoxville Raceway were washed out as the feature for the Pace Performance Pro Sprints pushed out on the famous half-mile. With preliminary action complete, feature events for all three classes will be made up at a later date, starting with the 410 feature next Saturday, May 22. Parker Price-Miller is scheduled to start on the pole alongside Ayrton Gennetten.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Several Tulip City, PCM, Knoxville Entries Earn State Track Qualifying Spots

It was a banner night in the return to the Class 3A district meet as Pella won their state qualifying event in both the boys and girls competition Thursday at their home site. The Dutch boys scored 194 team points and automatically qualified 15 entries to the state meet in Des Moines next week, while the Lady Dutch tallied 156 team points and 10 automatic bids to Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Pella High coaching staff believes an additional five boys qualifiers and four girls entries will receive at large consideration for state.
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Knoxville Raceway Hopes For Good Weather Tonight

The Knoxville Raceway hopes the weather cooperates this week after being forced to cancel races last week due to rain and cold temperatures. Davey Heskin leads the 410 points, while Clint Garner, after winning two weeks ago is on top of the 360 class and Tyler Groenendyk leads the Pro Sprints. Listen for live coverage of tonight’s action on KNIA with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00, and streamed live at kniakrls.com.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Track and Field Teams Dominate Districts; Panthers Boys Find Three Automatic Bids

It was a banner night in the return to the Class 3A district meet as Pella won their state qualifying event in both the boys and girls competition Thursday at their home site. The Dutch boys scored 194 team points and automatically qualified 15 entries to the state meet in Des Moines next week, while the Lady Dutch tallied 156 team points and 10 automatic bids to Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Pella High coaching staff believes an additional five boys qualifiers and four girls entries will receive at large consideration for state.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Christian Girls Tennis Advances to Regional Final, Pella Awaits

No. 5 Pella Christian is in the final 16 in Class 1A girls tennis after a dominating day at home, defeating Chariton 5-0 and Clarke 5-1 in the regional playoffs Saturday. The wins set up a rematch of the Tulip City showdown, as No. 8 Pella and the Eagles will clash in the 1A Regional Finals in Knoxville on Saturday, May 22nd. Pella Christian edged the Lady Dutch 6-5 in a dual with four tiebreakers on May 5th.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Girls Tennis, Boys Golf Advance in Playoffs; Boys Soccer Wins Red Rock Rivalry

Pella’s boys golf team advanced to the 3A District Golf round, winning the Winterset sectional meet Friday. The No. 15 in 3A Dutch shot 330, with No. 6 ranked individual Will Simpson adding another meet medal to his 2021 collection, shooting a tournament-low 73. Ayden Gordon was 6th among individuals, carding an 81, with Clayton Henry scoring 87 and Keagan Miedema shooting an 89 to round out the team score. Pella advances to the Oskaloosa 3A district meet Thursday, but first, returns to regular season action Monday at the Pella Christian Invitational at Bos Landen.
Knoxville, IAspeedsport.com

Knoxville Features Postponed By Inclement Weather

KNOXVILLE, Iowa – Racing at Knoxville Raceway was washed out Saturday night just as the feature for the Pace Performance Pro Sprints pushed out on the famous half-mile. With preliminary action complete, feature events for all three classes will be made up at a later date, starting with the 410 feature on May 22. Parker Price-Miller is scheduled to start on the pole alongside Ayrton Gennetten.
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Busy Friday For Panther Sports

Pine Knolls will be a busy place with both boys and girls golf meets being held. The boys will go first with the class 3A sectional as Knoxville will be joined by Albia, Centerville, Grinnell, Mid-Prairie, Oskaloosa, South Tama, and Williamsburg. Knoxville is the highest ranked team playing at Pine Knolls as the Panthers come in at #9 in the latest Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association rankings with Knoxville’s Evan Smith coming in at #7 in class 3A individually. After the boys get done, the Knoxville Girls will hold a quad with Pella, Carlisle, and Pleasantville set to start at 4:00pm.. The Panthers are coming off winning the South Central Conference meet the last time they were on the links. Meanwhile, the Red Rock Rivalry will be played out at Ken Locke Stadium on the pitch as Pella visits Knoxville in boys soccer. Pella comes in as the 4th ranked team in class 2A according to the latest rankings from the Iowa High School Soccer Association poll. Girls tennis will also be in action in Pella as the Panthers will take on Davis County in the opening round of the class 1A team regionals. The meet was scheduled for Saturday, but moved to today to avoid predicted rain on Saturday.