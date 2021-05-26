William E. Morgan, of Crosby Township, passed away on May 14, 2021, at the age of 84. Bill was born on Aug. 11, 1936, at home in North Bend, Ohio, to Robert J. Morgan and Florence M. (nee Holzhause) Morgan. His family moved to Montfort Heights and he went to Western Hills High School and graduated in 1955. During grade school he played baseball and football, however when he was in high school, he switched sports to swimming and diving. His love of the water got him a job as a lifeguard for a 4H girls’ camp, and he had many admirers. However, he had his eye on a young lady, Shirlee Pape, and they became high school sweethearts. After high school, Bill attended Miami University for a year and transferred to University of Cincinnati. Also, while in college he was in the Army National Guard Reserves for four years.