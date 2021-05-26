Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

B.C. climber in critical condition after falling 1,000 feet from Alaska mountain

By Associated Press
Smirs Interior News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Canadian climber was in critical condition after falling nearly 1,000 feet (305 meters) while climbing Denali, in Alaska, park officials said. A statement from Denali National Park and Preserve identified the climber as 31-year-old Adam Rawski, of Burnaby, B.C. According to the statement, climbers Monday evening at the 17,200-feet (5,2439meter) high camp on Denali saw an un-roped climber take a tumbling fall of nearly 1,000 feet (305 meters) from Denali Pass, which is at 18,200 feet (5,547 meters) .

www.interior-news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska#Un#Mountain#Climbers#Accident#Glacier National Park#Critical Condition#Canadian#Denali Pass#The Associated Press Like#Twitter#Facebook#B C#Anchorage#Burnaby#Park Officials#Guides#North America#31 Year Old Adam Rawski#Falling
Related
KGUN 9

Tiny orphaned black bear making new home at Alaska Zoo

The Alaska Zoo's newest resident is a tiny, orphaned black bear cub. Baby Taglu weighed less than five pounds when he was found alone in the northern Alaska wilderness. On May 8, he was flown from the village of Kotzebue to the zoo in Anchorage. Since his arrival in Anchorage,...
ktoo.org

Rental car shortage forcing some to reconsider Alaska trips

Alaska is expecting to see a lot of travelers this summer — especially compared to last year. As COVID-19 restrictions still bar large cruise ships from Alaska waters, most visitors are expected to come by plane — which means many are looking for rental cars. The demand is creating a shortage, sending prices skyrocketing and forcing some travelers to cancel trips altogether.
Gephardt Daily

Idaho climber killed, Logan climber injured by falling glacial ice in Alaska

May 15 (UPI) — A block of glacier ice dislodged and hit a two-person climbing team in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve Thursday, killing one and injuring the other. According to the National Park Service, the two climbers had begun to climb the west face of Reality Ridge at...
akbizmag.com

Interest in Alaska’s Geothermal Resources Is Heating Up

There’s an infinite supply of clean energy hidden in Alaska—and it’s right under our feet. By now, most of the state’s residents have probably heard that their home is one of the most geothermally active regions in the world, with the Ring of Fire and countless hot springs decorating the landscape. And while tapping into geothermal heat is by no means a new concept, the resource does have certain advantages over other renewables like wind and solar, particularly as they relate to issues of availability.
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska governor declares disaster in Buckland after ice jam causes flooding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Almost a week after homes in Buckland were submerged due to flooding caused by an ice jam on the Buckland River, Gov. Mike Dunleavy activates disaster recovery programs to assist the city and native village in the area. The Monday morning announcement from the governor’s office...
staradvertiser.com

How to plan a DIY Alaska trip

Alaska checks all the boxes for COVID-19-safe travel, with wide-open spaces for easy social distancing, a sense of true escape and the assurance of traveling domestically. But this summer — like last summer — travelers have likely lost one convenient and affordable way to explore Alaska: by large cruise ship. Although legal challenges are underway, the closure of Canadian ports through February 2022 is likely to deprive travelers of cruises that often start around $100 a person a day.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska seafood marketing arm hoping for federal relief dollars

Alaska’s lone seafood marketing arm gets zero budget from the state and, to date, has received no pandemic funds. The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is hoping to get a breather from the more than $1 billion coming to Alaska in the latest round of federal relief dollars under the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
Democrat-Herald

Half of Alaska residents 16 and up received one vaccine dose

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Nearly half of Alaska residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while more than half have received at least one dose, state public health officials said. Data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services shows that 46.9% of state residents had received...
theculturetrip.com

The Best Luxury Hotels in Alaska, USA

If there’s one North American destination that should be on every travel bucket list, it’s Alaska. The majority of the state exists uninhabited by humans, leaving nature to thrive, and while untamed wilderness may be abundant, accommodation options are far from simple log cabins. Here’s our pick of the best luxury hotels in the Last Frontier – bookable with Culture Trip.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

FSX Multiplayer Episode 2- Texan Formation over Kodiak Alaska

What do three boys do when they’re bored on a Thursday night? Formation flying! Same general area as our STOL adventures, but we ventured out closer to the ocean and Kodiak regions. Dan Mustico’s channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCFEzxo5boyVpdfhZr3A0Jhg. Jack Vakiener’s channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCqniguQK1-IxqNC5IEBtuJg.
Posted by
Just Go

3 Movies that were mainly filmed in Alaska

There are a considerable number of filmmakers eager to show Alaska to the entire world. Alaska was once seen as a folly. America would soon be able to expand at the cost of just two cents per acre, as the purchase allowed for such a low cost. The purchase agreement between the United States and Russia dates from 1867. The land eventually became the 49th state in 1957.
travelweekly.com

Senate signals support for Alaska sailings. What's next?

The cruise industry and its extended community of ports and travel advisors responded effusively to the Senate's approval of legislation to temporarily lift the Passenger Vessel Services Act, a huge step toward enabling ships to sail this summer in Alaska despite the Canadian cruise ban. The legislation, which now goes...
travelersunited.org

Alaska cruises salvaged, Paris traffic ban in 2022, Delta new hires get shots

This week we have stories about changes to the Alaskan Cruise Industry. The Alaska cruises salvaged by the state’s Senators for the last half of their cruise season. The next story tells of the coming Paris traffic ban. Finally, Delta Air Lines requires new hires to get vaccinated. Alaska cruises...
alaskamagazine.com

Amundsen and an Airship Land in Alaska

Norge’s crew after the transpolar flight with Riiser-Larsen, Amundsen, Ellsworth, Nobile, and Titina (left to right). Courtesy National Library of Norway. On Front Street, outside City Hall, a bronze bust of Nome’s most famous visitor, explorer Roald Engelbregt Gravning Amundsen, greets tourists and fellow adventurers—mushers at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race’s finish line. The beak-nosed old salt looks a bit green around the gills, and gulls sometimes treat him unkindly. He deserves better.