These days not as many may be familiar with Alex Kidd, but fortunately the iconic large-fisted lad is returning a brand new remake featuring his adventure through Miracle World. This remake is gorgeously styled in an endearing sprite-like art style that’s reminiscent of the original with a lot of extra bells and whistles that really boost the overall charm just on appearance alone. Perhaps the best thing about this charming remake is it’s just a few weeks away now from its brand new release, so those excited to jump in don’t have long to wait at all.