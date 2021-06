Instead of putting all of their effort into one token set piece or presentation, the show highlighted a diverse group of black voices throughout the broadcast. There was the superb black vocal group the Shindellas opening the awards with Lady A. There was Blanco Brown playing the spoons into a commercial break. And there was Breland and Mickey Guyton turning heads with their remarkable mash-up “Cross Country.” Names like Linda Martell, the recipient of the Equal Play Award, were also introduced to a mass audience.