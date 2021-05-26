Interview: Albertsons Beverage Alcohol Chief Curtis Mann

To celebrate National Best Friend Day (June 8), online retailer Zulily launched a wine collection designed to bring moms together and celebrate their friendships after a year of being apart. Created by Vintage Wine Estates for Zulily, the limited-edition California wines feature a Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet, which are specially labeled with a “recipe for the perfect friendship.” A new, nationwide survey from Zulily revealed that nearly half (49%) of moms say they have only seen their friends two times or fewer in the past year. Moms also say support (79%), humor (66%) and patience (65%) are essential for a successful modern-day friendship. The special-edition wine is designed to help make friends’ upcoming reunions all the more special, the company says. The three-bottle collection celebrates the qualities moms look for most in their best friend: honesty, humor and trust, and will be available online while supplies last, for $49 for the trio.