Interview: Albertsons Beverage Alcohol Chief Curtis Mann
Albertsons is the second-largest grocer in the U.S., with about 20 retail brands, including Albertsons, Safeway, Balducci’s, Andronico’s and Jewel Osco. For its fiscal 2020, ended in February, the company reported a 17% jump in revenue to nearly $70 billion. Albertsons has seen continued strength so far in its new financial year, noting that high-end wines are among the items driving gains. SND contributing editor Terri Allan spoke with Curtis Mann, group vice president, total alcohol beverage, who joined the company recently from Raley’s, for an update on trends across Albertsons’ footprint.www.shankennewsdaily.com