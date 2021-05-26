Cancel
Portland, OR

Portland protest to mark one year since George Floyd’s murder ends in riot declaration

 17 days ago

Protesters in Portland gathered for two demonstrations Tuesday to mark a year since Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, as other officers watched. The demonstrations carried the mix of emotions — camaraderie, somber remembrance and rage at political inaction — that has been common at protests in the city this past year. Around 150 demonstrators gathered at the actions, and before the night was over Portland police would declare a riot. Demonstrations across the country did not appear to see similar confrontations between protesters and police.

