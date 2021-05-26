Manchester School of Technology student suspended after weapons found in his car
A Manchester School of Technology student has been suspended after police searched his vehicle Tuesday morning and found several weapons, a school official said. The unidentified student faces disciplinary action under the student code of conduct, according to a statement released by schools spokesman Andrew Toland. The two-paragraph statement mentions the word "weapon" several times but does not specify if the weapons were firearms or other types.www.unionleader.com