Medicare is a federal insurance program available to North Dakota residents aged 65 or older and some disabled adults. More than 108,000 seniors are enrolled in Original Medicare, and an additional 25,000 beneficiaries receive coverage through one of the state's 53 Advantage Plans. Part B premiums start at $148.50, and Part A costs up to $471 for individuals who have paid into Medicare for less than 7.5 years or 30 quarters. Premiums for Advantage Plans vary and are determined by individual insurers. If you have a low- to moderate-income, you may qualify for the Medicare Savings Programs or Extra Help benefits that can lower your premiums, deductibles, and copays. Read on to learn more about your options.