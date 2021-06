The Volvo S60 has been around for a while and is due for a replacement soon, but there are still plenty of reasons to consider purchasing one. For one thing, it’s rock solid, as is any other Volvo. For another, it delivers a comfier ride than many one-rung-up luxury sedans. The lineup is broad, ranging from a well-priced and well-equipped base model to a 362-hp Swedish performance sedan in the form of the top-spec Polestar; there’s also the jacked-up S60 Cross Country, which might satisfy those few SUV lovers who prefer the look of a sedan. The S60 lineup’s styling and infotainment offerings aren’t up to the standards of the more recent Volvo lineup, but the S60 offers most of the same active-safety technology that makes those cars so appealing to families.