This week marks the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto his neck. His death sparked national outrage and calls for justice for victims of police brutality. It has also been over a month since Chauvin was found guilty of killing Floyd, which seems to be a step in the right direction for justice. Earlier this week, we sat down with Mokah Jasmine Johnson of the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement about how the struggle for racial justice looks today and how far we’ve come since last year. Here’s our conversation.