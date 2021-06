As Joni Mitchell -- and the world -- celebrates the 50th anniversary of her beloved album Blue, fans may wonder what the singer-songwriter is up to today. A recent article in The Los Angeles Times, "Joni Mitchell opens up to Cameron Crowe about singing again, lost loves and 50 years of 'Blue' " offers some fascinating insight. It turns out that Mitchell is jamming in Bel-Air with some of today's hottest musicians... including Grammy winner Brandi Carlile, who counts the esteemed Mitchell as a close friend.