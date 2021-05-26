Creston man booked on Union County warrant

Rikki Le Klos, 32, 314 N. Douglas St., in Afton, was charged 7:24 p.m. Tuesday with interference with official acts at her residence. According to a Union County Sheriff’s report, deputies were searching for Sean Stauffer for violation of his sex offender registry. Klos harbored Stauffer in her garage as she lied to deputies the individual was not Stauffer but her juvenile son. Both Klos and Stauffer were taken into custody.