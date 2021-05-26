Creston man booked on Union County warrant
(Creston) -- A Creston man is in custody for failure to appear. Creston Police say 32-year-old Kyle Warren Anderson was arrested early Tuesday afternoon on a Union County warrant for failure to appear on original charges of 1st degree harassment, carrying weapons, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, three counts of possession of a controlled substance--1st offense and three counts of controlled substance violations. Anderson is being held in the Union County Jail on $3,000 cash only bond.