Amazon Indigenous People May Hold a Key to Slowing Down Aging

University of Southern California
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTsimane people are unique for their healthy brains that age more slowly. A team of international researchers has found that the Tsimane indigenous people of the Bolivian Amazon experience less brain atrophy than their American and European peers. The decrease in their brain volumes with age is 70% slower than in Western populations. Accelerated brain volume loss can be a sign of dementia.

