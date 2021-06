Ten years will have passed by this November since Texas A&M and Texas last met on the football field, and Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher wouldn't be surprised if another decade passes by -- at minimum -- before the Lone Star Showdown is finally a go once again. During an interview with KLBJ in Austin, Texas, Fisher made it clear that while he wouldn't be necessarily opposed to restoring the rivalry, he doesn't expect the Aggies and Longhorns to go at it on the gridiron anytime soon.