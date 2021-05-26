Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

DIERKS BENTLEY PAYS HOUSE VISIT TO YOUNG CANCER PATIENT

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDierks Bentley paid a visit to a young fan suffering from cancer over the weekend in his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. Dierks went to Baylee Barradas‘ house where he performed a few songs for her and even FaceTimed another of Baylee’s favorite singers, Kelsea Ballerini, so they could meet. Dierks...

