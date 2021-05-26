Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Ultrafast, on-chip PCR could speed diagnosis during pandemics

By ACS Nano
Phys.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) has been the gold standard for diagnosis during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the PCR portion of the test requires bulky, expensive machines and takes about an hour to complete, making it difficult to quickly diagnose someone at a testing site. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Nano have developed a plasmofluidic chip that can perform PCR in only about eight minutes, which could speed diagnosis during current and future pandemics.

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Testing#Pandemics#Dna#Ultrafast#Acs Nano#Rt#On Chip Pcr#Fluorescence Detection#Typical Rt Pcr Testing#Viral Rna#Samples#Enzymes#Sample Loading#Cycles#Expensive Machines#Special Machines#Glass Nanopillars#Heating#Miniscule Volumes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

AI models look for shortcuts that could lead to errors in diagnosis of COVID-19

Artificial intelligence promises to be a powerful tool for improving the speed and accuracy of medical decision-making to improve patient outcomes. From diagnosing disease, to personalizing treatment, to predicting complications from surgery, AI could become as integral to patient care in the future as imaging and laboratory tests are today.
HealthEurekAlert

ACS Nano: CNIC scientists describe a possible disease-causing mechanism in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares Carlos III (F.S.P.) Scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) have described a potential disease-causing mechanism in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), the most frequent hereditary disease of the heart. The study, published in the journal ACS Nano, provides the first description of an association between this disease and mechanical alterations to a component of the contractile machinery of the heart.
HealthEurekAlert

New AI tool invented by NTU, NP and NHCS scientists could speed up diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases

A team of researchers from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Singapore (NP), and the National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS) have invented a tool that could speed up the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), their innovation uses electrocardiograms (ECGs) to diagnose coronary artery...
SciencePhys.org

Study reveals structural changes of a key protein involved in DNA repair

Researchers of the University of Oulu, Finland, have for the first time uncovered the molecular structure of a key protein, PARP2, when bound to damaged DNA. PARP2 is one of the key enzymes protecting and maintaining our genomes that continuously get damaged by chemicals and radiation from our environment. The new study shows in detail the structure of an activated PARP2 enzyme in complex with oligonucleotides mimicking a damaged DNA.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Metformin potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2-induced cytokine release in monocytes

During the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, it has become clear that hyperactive inflammation is sometimes induced by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) via its spike antigen. This is mediated by cytokines released by inflammatory cells, such as monocytes. An interesting new bioRxiv* preprint reports the...
Public HealthThrive Global

Spreading Wellness Remotely During A Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic will go down in the history books as an era-defining moment. In the past year, the world has experienced loss, uncertainty, financial hardship, and much more. However, as with all hardships, there has been a silver lining. We learned how to adapt and persevere. For health and...
ScienceScience Daily

An atom chip interferometer that could detect quantum gravity

Physicists in Israel have created a quantum interferometer on an atom chip. This device can be used to explore the fundamentals of quantum theory by studying the interference pattern between two beams of atoms. University of Groningen physicist, Anupam Mazumdar, describes how the device could be adapted to use mesoscopic particles instead of atoms. This modification would allow for expanded applications. A description of the device, and theoretical considerations concerning its application by Mazumdar, were published on 28 May in the journal Science Advances.
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Producing Graphene at Industrial Scale: High-Performance Computing Helps Refine Process for Improved Efficiency

Researchers from the Technical University of Munich have been using GCS HPC resources to develop more efficient methods for producing graphene at the industrial scale. Graphene may be among the most exciting scientific discoveries of the last century. While it is strikingly familiar to us — graphene is considered an allotrope of carbon, meaning that it essentially the same substance as graphite but in a different atomic structure — graphene also opened up a new world of possibilities for designing and building new technologies.
ChemistryPhys.org

Comprehensive electronic-structure methods for materials design

Nicola Marzari, head of the Theory and Simulation of Materials laboratory at EFPL and director of NCCR MARVEL, has just published a review of electronic-structure methods as part of a special edition Insight on Computational Materials Design, published by Nature Materials. The article, written with Andrea Ferretti of CNR–Instituto Nanoscienze and Chris Wolverton of Northwestern University, provides an overview of these methods, discusses their application to the prediction of materials properties, and examines different strategies used to target the broader goals of materials design and discovery. Looking ahead, the authors consider emerging challenges in the predictive accuracy of the calculations, and in addressing the real-life complexity of materials and devices. They also stress the importance of the computational infrastructures that support such research, and how the planning for funding these and the supporting career models is only just beginning to emerge.
TechnologyScience Daily

Novel liquid crystal metalens offers electric zoom

Researchers from Cornell University's School of Applied and Engineering Physics and Samsung's Advanced Institute of Technology have created a first-of-its-kind metalens -- a metamaterial lens -- that can be focused using voltage instead of mechanically moving its components. The proof of concept opens the door to a range of compact...
HealthPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Simple, fast, wide-awake diagnosis of sleep apnea could enable better surgical care and improve sleep

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a very common sleep disorder, but one that is widely underdiagnosed. Its many symptoms and effects may include cardiovascular disease or memory impairment. Fatal accidents can occur when undiagnosed or untreated drivers with OSA fall asleep whilst driving. One reason why there are so many undiagnosed and untreated OSA cases is that accurate diagnosis usually requires an expensive, labour-intensive overnight sleep study called polysomnography (PSG). But new technology developed at the University of Manitoba can tell patients if they have OSA in 30 seconds, just by analysis of their breathing sounds while they are wide awake. Obstructive...
ScienceNature.com

Covid-19 diagnosis by combining RT-PCR and pseudo-convolutional machines to characterize virus sequences

The Covid-19 pandemic, a disease transmitted by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has already caused the infection of more than 120 million people, of which 70 million have been recovered, while 3 million people have died. The high speed of infection has led to the rapid depletion of public health resources in most countries. RT-PCR is Covid-19’s reference diagnostic method. In this work we propose a new technique for representing DNA sequences: they are divided into smaller sequences with overlap in a pseudo-convolutional approach and represented by co-occurrence matrices. This technique eliminates multiple sequence alignment. Through the proposed method, it is possible to identify virus sequences from a large database: 347,363 virus DNA sequences from 24 virus families and SARS-CoV-2. When comparing SARS-CoV-2 with virus families with similar symptoms, we obtained \(0.97 \pm 0.03\) for sensitivity and \(0.9919 \pm 0.0005\) for specificity with MLP classifier and 30% overlap. When SARS-CoV-2 is compared to other coronaviruses and healthy human DNA sequences, we obtained \(0.99 \pm 0.01\) for sensitivity and \(0.9986 \pm 0.0002\) for specificity with MLP and 50% overlap. Therefore, the molecular diagnosis of Covid-19 can be optimized by combining RT-PCR and our pseudo-convolutional method to identify DNA sequences for SARS-CoV-2 with greater specificity and sensitivity.
PhysicsAzom.com

Study Reveals New Class of Atomic-Thin Electride Materials

An exploratory analysis of the behavior of materials with preferred electric characteristics led to the discovery of a structural phase of 2D materials. Electrides are a new class of materials in which electrons take up a space that is normally reserved for ions or atoms instead of orbiting the nucleus of an ion or atom. The tunable, stable, low-energy materials can have potential applications in nanotechnologies.
ChemistryPhys.org

New ion-conducting membrane improves alkaline-zinc iron flow batteries

Alkaline zinc-iron flow batteries (AZIFB) are suitable for stationary energy storage applications due to advantages of high open-cell voltage, low cost, and environmental friendliness. However, they suffer from zinc dendrite accumulation and relatively low operation current density. Recently, a research group led by Prof. Li Xianfeng from the Dalian Institute...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop new method to make CRISPR gene editing more precise

CRISPR Researchers from Aarhus University and University of Copenhagen have developed a new method, which makes CRISPR gene editing more precise than conventional methods. The method selects the molecules best suited for helping the CRISPR-Cas9 protein with high-precision editing at the correct location in our DNA, the researchers explain. It...